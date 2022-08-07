PM Ismail Sabri: Construction of Phase 2 of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, Trans Borneo Highway to begin in 2023

MIRI (Aug 7): The federal government has approved the construction of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project and the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) project which will commence early next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the technical study of the SSLR Phase 2 and LTB projects that connect Miri to Limbang and Lawas that are expected to take three to five years to complete, was now at the final stage.

The prime minister said the projects will not only enable residents in northern Sarawak to go to Sabah via two road network options, but also provide benefit to those living around Mulu, Long Seridan, Nanga Medamit, Long Lopeng, Ba’kelalan and Merarap, who still depend on logging roads.

“Those travelling from Miri to Limbang and Lawas via Brunei can use the LTB 96-km stretch that will be upgraded into a two-lane dual-carriageway.

“For those who choose to avoid going through Brunei to go to (Sabah), they can travel via the SSLR Phase 2 which spans 326-km and is a continuation of the SSLR Phase 1 from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng,” he said when opening the Pujut Section of the Sarawak portion of the Pan Borneo Highway, here today.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Ismail Sabri said the projects which involved a total cost of RM10.62 billion, would also enable communities and residents in Miri, Limbang and Lawas to enjoy a better, safer and more comfortable road network.

On the opening of the Pujut Section of the Pan Borneo Highway, the prime minister said it was a continuation of the successful construction of highway projects in the peninsula.

“The implementation of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project is the federal government’s commitment to develop a planned, systematic and efficient road infrastructure network for Keluarga Malaysia in Sarawak.

“The scope of this Pujut Section construction involves upgrading of the existing federal roads, the construction of two bridges and four bus stops which started on Nov 1, 2016 and was fully completed on July 2,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the project would also expand transport network and connectivity between towns and districts to potential growth centres such as ports, industrial areas and commercial centres along the route.

The 15.9-km stretch of the Pujut Section of the Pan Borneo Highway that connects the Miri Airport intersection and the Pujut Link Road was built at an estimated cost of RM470 million. — Bernama