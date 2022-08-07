PM: Sarawak not left behind in Putrajaya’s zero hardcore poverty plan

KUCHING (Aug 7): Sarawak is not left behind in the federal government’s plan to achieve its target of zero hardcore poverty in the country by the end of 2025, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said under the Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication Programme (BMTKM), four localities in the state have been selected for the first phase of this programme.

“These four localities are Gedong, Kampung Seberang Sebuyau, Kampung Spaoh and Pakan,” he said when closing Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here today.

He said in addition to BMTKM, a total of 867,967 Keluarga Malaysia in Sarawak had received benefits through the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Assistance or BKM) initiative which involved an allocation of RM745 million.

“This proves the government’s concern for Keluarga Malaysia in this state,” he added.

Ismail Sabri expressed his confidence that Sarawak’s target to become a developed state by 2030 can be achieved under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

At the same time, he said the federal government will continue to prioritise the development of Sarawak as proven by the development expenditure allocation of RM4.55 billion provided under the Second Rolling Plan of 2022 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Citing a few examples of ongoing development in the state, he noted that the RM16.1 billion Pan Borneo Highway Project, which was launched in March 2015, was now at 85 per cent completion and is expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of next year.

“The government will also continue with Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Project which will connect Miri to Limbang and Lawas without going through Brunei.

“This SSLR Phase 2 project from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng in Lawas, will connect Mulu to Long Merarap for a distance of 326km at a cost of RM7.68 billion,” he said, adding that construction is expected to begin early next year.

He said the government also improved the existing road network between Miri to Limbang and Lawas via Brunei under the Trans Borneo Highway Project (LTB), involving upgrading works along 96.351km for a period of three years at a cost of RM2.93 billion.

“This will be a catalyst for local socio-economic development as the Pan Borneo Highway begins to have a positive impact and economic spillover for Keluarga Malaysia who trade at Pasar Tamu Simpang Bekenu,” he said.

He also said that an allocation of RM5.77 billion has been provided under the 12MP to develop and upgrade schools and education institutions in Sarawak to ensure the comfort and convenience of future generations.

“Of the 409 new and extension development projects, 111 projects are now fully completed, 109 projects are in the implementation or construction stage while 189 projects are in pre-construction status.

“An allocation of RM2.16 billion was also provided to cover 361 projects to upgrade and redevelop schools with dilapidated buildings.

“A total of 203 projects have been completed, 68 projects are in the construction stage while the remaining projects are in the pre-construction stage,” he said.

On the health sector, he noted that the Sri Aman Hospital project has been completed while another five hospital and clinic construction projects involving a cost of RM695.5 million in Miri, Mukah, Kuching and Serian are expected to be completed next year.

“At the same time, the federal and Sarawak governments are also committed to providing broadband (internet) facilities to the people in Sarawak through the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela).

“For this purpose, the government allocated around RM4.09 billion under the 12MP to ensure comprehensive broadband access to Keluarga Malaysia in Sarawak by 2030.

“Recently the country’s eighth satellite, Measat-3d, costing around RM1.2 billion, was launched to increase the speed of existing internet access, while bridging the digital divide between urban and rural residents.

“This is one of the signs of the government’s concern and initiative for the people of Sarawak. We hope that after this, we will no longer have any Keluarga Malaysia who had to climb trees or camp on hills just to find internet coverage,” he remarked.

Among those present were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.