Putrajaya allocates RM200 mln to standardise price of goods, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING (Aug 7): The government is aware of the significant difference in the price of goods between urban and rural areas in several states in the country, particularly in Sarawak, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister said in view of this, the government has allocated RM200 million this year to implement the Essential Goods Distribution Programme through Community Drumming, otherwise better known as the Price Standardisation Programme.

“This is to enable residents in rural areas or the interior to enjoy the seven basic necessities at the same price as in the city.

“The goods are white sugar, wheat flour for general use or non-general use, palm cooking oil, white rice, liquid petroleum gas (LPG), RON95 petrol and diesel,” he said when closing Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here today.

Of the RM200 million, he said around RM125 million or more than 62 per cent is dedicated to implementing this programme in the state.

“This will benefit around 500,000 residents of Sarawak involving 112 zones covering 538 distribution areas,” he added.

Ismail Sabri in his speech also touched on the Keluarga Malaysia concept which was launched on Aug 22 last year.

“The concept of Keluarga Malaysia has actually been ingrained with the people of Sarawak for a very long time.

“It is expressed through the nature of togetherness, inclusiveness in celebrating the diversity of ethnicity, religion, and race in this state,” he said.

He noted that Keluarga Malaysia emphasises on three main thrusts namely togetherness, inclusion and gratitude.

“This value is also in line with the nature of tolerance or ‘tasamuh’ which is the main core of the unity of the plural society of the Keluarga Malaysia in Sarawak particularly, and in Malaysia as a whole.

“It is my hope that the people of this country remain as one big family and avoid conflicts among themselves,” he said.

During the ceremony, Ismail Sabri handed over some contributions from Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia (YKM) to several young recipients who had lost their parent, guardian, or both due to Covid-19.

He also presented five B40 students from various faculties at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak with laptops.

Two contractors namely Indra Petra Sdn Bhd and Izra Enterprise Sdn Bhd were also presented with their letters of acceptance (SST) for construction projects approved by the federal government.

The projects were for the construction of an additional building of six classrooms for the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI), three skills workshops and other facilities at SMK Batu Kawa in Padawan; and construction for the replacement of 12 classrooms and other facilities at SMK Lundu in Lundu.

Among those present were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.