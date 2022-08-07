Radzi: School counsellors play important role in guiding students after SPM

LANGKAWI (Aug 7): School counsellors play an important role in guiding students to identify opportunities after the Sijil Persekolahan Malaysia (SPM) examination, according to their field of interest and to suit their abilities and skills, said Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the counsellors were trained to understand the needs of employers, so that they could help students identify in which direction to go after completing school.

“Hence, after the SPM exam, these students already know where to go if they want to go to technical; or where to go if they are interested in (the field of) science, and teachers will continue to help these children to ensure that they understand what is the best journey for their future.

“In this context, if they don’t study at university in this field, they will have skills as there are various fields that they can further their studies. That is our approach to prepare the students,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bohor Jaya at the SMK Kedawang, here today. – Bernama

