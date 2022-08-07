Repair of collapsed road leading to Murum Dam underway, says Murum rep

BINTULU (Aug 7): The collapsed road at KM13+300 to Murum Dam in Belaga district due to heavy rainfall since last Friday is still closed to traffic.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said repair works are underway to enable the public to once again use the said road.

“For the time being, the public can use the plantation road as an alternative access while the rehabilitation works are being carried out, but please be careful,” he said.

He also advised the public to obey the safety signs and directions provided around the area.

Chukpai said the Public Work Department (JKR) Kapit Division will issue a notice on the road’s reopening once repairs works are completed.

For enquiries, JKR Kapit can be reached on 084-796040.