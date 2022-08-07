Sabah Day commemoration to go ahead in Keningau

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) will commemorate and celebrate Sabah Day in Keningau this coming 31st August.

STAR President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the event, which coincides Malaysia National Day, will be co-organised by STAR youth and NGO Gerakan Rakyat Sabah.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the gazettement of Sabah Day in time for it to be commemorated this year.

“However, we are working hard to ensure that the move to gazette this day as Sabah Day is completed in time for next year’s celebration.

“It is doable, and it should be done. If Sarawak can accomplish it, why can’t Sabah? We also have our own Sabah Day, just like Sarawak has its own Sarawak Day,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said this year’s Sabah Day would include a two-week long Independence Walk throughout Sabah, a video competition, a best slogan competition and even a concert.

“As in previous years, the most important event will be the raising of the Sabah flag to kick off the event.

There will also be public exhibitions aimed at raising historical awareness and understanding about Sabah’s history among locals and Malaysians.

“I am looking forward to the merriest Sabah Day yet this year. I hope that many Sabahans would join us as we celebrate 59 years since Sabah gained self-government from the British Empire and honour our forefathers who fought for our independence.

“I would also like to invite other political organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to join hands and celebrate this moment in history that marked the end of colonialism in Sabah.

“At the same time, we would like to congratulate Malaysians in Malaya on their 65th Independence Day celebration on that day,” concluded.