Septuagenarian in Simunjan dies in single-vehicle accident

KUCHING (Aug 7): A 72-year-old female passenger died after the vehicle she was in lost control and crashed into a tree by the roadside near Kampung Sungai Ladong, Simunjan at 5pm on Sunday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the deceased was identified as Fajar Kuley and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to Bomba, a call was received about the incident at 5.30pm, which saw rescuers from the Simunjan fire station being despatched to the scene.

Upon arriving there, they learnt the deceased was unconscious when she was pulled out of the damaged vehicle by members of the public.

It was also discovered the driver and front passenger, both males aged 29 and 33 years old, were conscious but pinned inside the damaged vehicle.

The 29-year-old suffered several broken bones to his legs while the 33-year-old suffered from various body injuries.

Both were successfully extricated from the vehicle and passed to a waiting ambulance from Simunjan Hospital.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the Simunjan police district for further action.