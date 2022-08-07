SUPP man doubts impact of Dr M’s new coalition in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 7): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s brand of politics does not work for Malaysia, especially for Sarawak, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

“The recently established Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition announced by Dr Mahathir is purely for the majority race in Peninsular Malaysia.

“His ability to master media and mediums of media as well as quality presentation throughout his career allows him to be viewed as relevant till this day. However, he would probably just end up as a spoiler to disrupt some seats in Peninsular Malaysia – but I doubt that he would have any effect on Sarawak voters,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sim stated that Sarawakians practice tolerance and acceptance regardless of race and religion.

GTA comprises Pejuang, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).