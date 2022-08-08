235 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): Sabah registered 235 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu continued to register the highest number with 101 infections, followed by Tawau with 32 cases, Sandakan 28 and Penampang 16.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the new cases were less than Sunday.

“A total of 245 new cases were recorded today, 20 cases lower than on Monday,” he said.

He added however that this was because less samples were taken. Only 2,198 samples were taken on Monday as compared to 2,462 on Sunday.

“It is not because the situation has improved … the positivity rate today is 12.19 percent higher than the 11.69 percent rate yesterday,” he said.

Out of the total cases, 240 were under categories 1 and 2, three cases in category 3 and two cases in category 4.