Abun: PKR optimistic of chances in Puncak Borneo, supporter base loyal

KUCHING (Aug 8): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is optimistic of its chances in Puncak Borneo in the coming parliamentary election, said Abun Sui Anyit.

The newly-appointed PKR Sarawak deputy chairman said his optimism stemmed from the strong base of loyal PKR voters.

Abun asserted that as far as PKR is concerned, Puncak Borneo will be one of its seats as incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin won it under the party’s ticket in 2018.

As such, he said, whether or not the Democratic Action Party (DAP) had agreed to let PKR contest in Puncak Borneo is a non-issue.

He also labelled Willie’s reason for joining Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), as fulfilling the wishes of the people ,“lame”.

“He (Willie) is undermining the trust and the wisdom of the voters or the rakyat in Puncak Borneo,” Abun told The Borneo Post today.

On the impact of Willie’s PBB membership, he said as PKR members are moving on the ground to meet with supporters and voters in Puncak Borneo, they are not influenced or confined by the circumstances.

“PKR does not see Willie’s acceptance into PBB/GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) as a circumstance that will weaken the fighting spirit of our supporters or voters on the ground.

“PKR also does not look from the perspective of Willie or PBB. PKR is looking from the perspective or the sentiments of the rakyat,” he said.

Abun opined the people will vote out the person that robbed them of their constitutional rights to choose the government.

On PKR’s preparations in Puncak Borneo, Abun said the party’s preparations began with ‘The Sheraton Move’, which Willie was part of, that saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

However, he kept mum on the party’s choice to contest the seat, although speculation is rife that retired civil servant Diog Dios is a possible choice.

Abun added Diog has the party’s approval to represent the party in the constituency because he is a registered member.