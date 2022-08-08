APM Miri personnel catch black cobra at house in Miri

MIRI (Aug 8): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a one-metre-long black cobra at a house in Ocean Park, Jalan Lautan 2B here yesterday.

Miri APM officer Usman Harto said a team of six trained snake handlers went to the scene after receiving a report at 4.05pm.

“Upon arrival at the house at 4.24pm, the team was informed by the 26-year-old female complainant that she discovered the reptile after going outside to check on the situation around her house upon hearing her puppy barking non-stop.

“Following that, she immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the cobra,” Usman added.

He said the team then conducted a check at the house and found the cobra under a pandan plant.

“They managed to capture the reptile which was the size of a broomstick, measuring one metre long,” he added.

The operation ended at 4.39pm and the cobra was later released into its own habitat.