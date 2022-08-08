Bekenu man remanded for threatening to hit siblings with stick

MIRI (Aug 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a man to be remanded until Aug 12 for allegedly threatening to hit his siblings with a stick.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen approved the remand application submitted by assistant investigating officer Sgt Muhammad Azmi Abdul Muis.

In his application, Muhammad Azmi said yesterday (Aug 7), a 31-year-old woman lodged a report at the Bekenu police station claiming that around 10.30pm, while at her family’s house in Kampung Sebalik Tiris, Bekenu, her younger brother suddenly began shouting.

The complainant said when she and another younger brother reprimanded the suspect for causing a disturbance, he had tried to hit them with a stick.

She claimed the incident occurred because the suspect did not appreciate being reprimanded and that he had previously behaved in the same manner.

Acting on information received, a police team arrested the suspect at the family’s house around 12.15am today.

During the arrest, police also seized the stick from the suspect as a case item.

Muhammad Azmi said a four-day remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the 29-year-old suspect was needed to enable police to conduct a detailed investigation into the case.

The court allowed the application and ordered the suspect be remanded at the Miri Central police station lockup until Aug 12.