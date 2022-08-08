Miri Bulatan Park CCTV system helps cops nab serial car break-in suspect

MIRI (Aug 8): The closed-circuit television (CCTV) system at Miri Bulatan Park here has helped the police to arrest a suspect who was allegedly involved in six car break-ins there.

Miri City Council (MCC) said in a statement today that personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the suspect for further investigation using images from the park’s CCTV recordings.

“The main success leading to the arrest of the suspect is information given by the members of the public, especially the victims, constant surveillance by the director of the council’s command centre Mohd Zaidi Adrus Razali, and swift action from the head of CID Miri DSP Loh Wooi Kee, who led his team to arrest the main culprit,” said the council.

To date, 26 CCTV cameras have been installed around Miri Bulatan Park.

There are also five panic button (SOS) smart poles installed under MCC’s Smart City Programme Safe Park Initiative.

The initiative seeks to provide a safer city and assist the police in their crime prevention work.

MCC also thanked the public for their confidence and support in the security and safety features installed, and for relaying constant and valuable information to the council’s command centre.

“MCC would also like to congratulate the CID Miri, especially DP Loh Wooi Kee and his team, for their quick action to apprehend the suspect.

“The city council would like to call on the general public to work together to maintain the CCTVs and SOS poles as this will be able to keep the public properties and safety of the park-goers in the future,” added MCC.