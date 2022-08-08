Council to carry out maintenance work along Jalan Tanjung Lobang

MIRI (Aug 8): Miri City Council (MCC) will carry out maintenance work along a stretch of Jalan Tanjung Lobang, in front of Sri Tanjung, from Aug 13-30.

A press statement said the work would be carried out from 8.30am to 4.30pm during the duration.

The council remined road users to look out for safety signs and follow the safety instructions of the traffic management team when passing by the area to enable smooth traffic flow.

Road users are also reminded to drive slowly and safely when passing by the area.

They are also urged to use alternative roads to prevent major traffic congestion.

MCC said it would inform the public should there be any changes to the date and length of the maintenance work.