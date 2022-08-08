Duo fined RM1,000 each for fighting over passengers in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 8): A man and a woman taxi driver were today fined RM1,000 each in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for committing affray in a public place.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar meted out the sentence on Tong Chu Ping, 64, and Wong Mee Ling, 33, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 160 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to six months in prison, a maximum RM1,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.

They committed the offence around 8am on July 20 in front of a budget inn at Jalan Market.

According to the facts of the case, a fight erupted between Tong and Wong over passengers.

They beat each other with a stick, resulting in both of them suffering injuries on the left side of their heads.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case, while neither accused was represented by counsel.

Both Tong and Wong settled the fine.