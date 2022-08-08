Firemen clean up oil spill on road following accident in Lambir

MIRI (Aug 8): Eight firemen were rushed to Jalan Bukit Song in Lambir yesterday to clean up an oil spill on the road following an accident.

Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they were notified of the oil spill on the road by a female complainant at 4.02pm.

“Firemen from Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were rushed to the scene after receiving the report,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said upon arrival, the firemen found that a car was earlier involved in a single-vehicle accident.

“The driver of the car had been extricated by members of the public and handed over to the hospital paramedics for further action,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam said the firemen then proceeded to clean up the oil spill on the road until the road condition was completely safe before wrapping up their operation at 5.46pm.