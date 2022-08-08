Foreigner fined RM5,000 for using someone else’s MyKad at Sri Aman Hospital

KUCHING (Aug 8): The Sri Aman Magistrates’ Court fined a foreigner RM5,000 on Aug 5 for illegal possession of a Malaysian identity card and using it to receive follow-up treatment at Sri Aman Hospital.

In a statement today, the National Registration Department (JPN) Sarawak said the 28-year-old man was charged under Regulation 25(1)(e) of National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007), which provides for up to three years in prison, or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

“The accused pleaded guilty before the Magistrate and was sentenced to a fine of RM5,000 or five months in prison should he fail to pay the fine.

“The accused will be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after finishing serving his prison sentence for the purpose of repatriation to the country of origin,” JPN Sarawak said.

The man was apprehended by the department’s Investigation and Enforcement Division on Aug 3 based on information received from the hospital on a patient possessing and using a Malaysian identity card which did not belong to him.

He was arrested after he completed his follow-up treatment at the hospital.

“The suspect admitted he is of Indonesian descent from Kampung Rasau Ketungau Hulu, Kabupaten Sintang, Kecamatan, Senaning in Indonesia, who used one Malaysian identity card belonging to someone else,” said the department.

JPN Sarawak said it will intensify enforcement efforts to detect and arrest foreigners possessing fake identity cards or illegally using Malaysian identification cards for the purpose of obtaining services in Malaysia.

As such, it called on the public to provide information on any falsification of identity documents issued by JPN by emailing pro@jpn.gov.my.