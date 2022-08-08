Govt to report LCS construction schedule, progress in phases, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The government will report the schedule and progress of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) construction project in stages, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said his ministry was given six months to mobilise efforts to revive the project, and he believed the first ship would be delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) within two years.

“We will look at how we can ensure that the promised ships are delivered to the RMN and those who are guilty are brought to justice.

“I will report (inform) to the public the phased schedule for the construction of the ship,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara sitting this morning.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Husain Awang who asked for clarification on the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence in resolving the issue of the procurement of the ships as well as a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Razali Idris who wanted to know the time frame involved.

Hishammuddin added that the government is also giving full cooperation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the investigation into the issue.

“Our cooperation with the PAC is total. We have already faced the PAC more than 15 times.

“The one who does wrong, still do wrong. If there is a violation or abuse of power, the investigation is ongoing and action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

On Aug 4, PAC disclosed that the committee had held nine proceedings regarding the LCS issue starting on Nov 18, 2020, and the last one on March 8 this year, by calling several witnesses and the results of the proceedings found that the LCS project contract was awarded to the Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) in direct negotiation, with the government paid RM6.083 billion but not even one LCS ship has been delivered. – Bernama