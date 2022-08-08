Kedayan youths told to preserve cultural heritage

LIMBANG (Aug 8): Kedayan youths must preserve their rich cultural heritage for posterity, says deputy Sarawak premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“We now see fewer Kedayan youths participating in cultural and heritage activities, probably because they have little or no interest. It should worry us to make effort to improve this,” said Awang Tengah in his text-of-speech read by Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, at ‘Makan Tahun’ Festival 2022 in Kampung Sayung here yesterday.

The annual festival held after rice harvest highlighted the importance of participating in rice planting by local communities. There is a need to inculcate such interest among youths.

“Modern culture is slowly eroding traditional agriculture passed down from our ancestors. Indirectly, it means our culture and customs are slowly disappearing.

“The government is encouraging ethnic groups of Sarawak to preserve and relive every unique tradition to keep it alive for future generations,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (Manred) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; deputy Resident of Limbang Jamalie Busri; Limbang Division Kedayan Association chairman Penghulu Sahat Bagol; Penghulu Abu Tinggal, Penghulu Latip Tujoh, and Ketua Kampung Sayung Yaman Mumin.

At the event, Rosey pledged RM10,000 to Limbang Kedayan Association for its yearly activities.