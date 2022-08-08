Masseuse in Miri claims trial to outraging modesty of female client

MIRI (Aug 8): A masseuse from a traditional Chinese medical centre here claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of outraging the modesty of a female client.

Pang Yuk Fui, 60, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term not exceeding 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old client with intent to outrage her modesty by touching her breast and vagina.

He was charged with committing the offence at around 11am on Aug 2 this year at the centre.

Prosecuting officer Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman requested for a new date for case management as the accused pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi granted the application and set Sep 7 for case management.

Pang, who was not represented by counsel, was released on RM2,000 bail with one local surety pending the date.