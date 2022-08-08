Miri man jailed three months for drug abuse

MIRI (Aug 8): A man was sentenced to three months in prison by a Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen, who meted out the sentence against Peter Tony Isau, 40, from Quadruplex unit in Bandar Baru Permyjaya, ordered the accused’s prison sentence to run from his date of his arrest on June 23.

She also ordered Peter to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Peter was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 38B of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or two years’ jail upon conviction.

Peter had previously on Oct 31, 2021 provided his urine sample to the Miri district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office for testing after he was suspected to be involved in drug abuse.

His urine sample was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Pathology Department Biochemistry Unit which came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted while the accused was not represented.