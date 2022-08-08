PSB, DAP talks on seats allocation for GE15 have reached stalemate, says Soon Koh

KUCHING (Aug 8): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has not learnt from its poor performance in the last state election in December, says Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong said the negotiations between PSB and DAP on the allocation of parliamentary seats for the 15th general election (GE15) had reached a stalemate, with the DAP unwilling to give up on any of their incumbent’s seat.

“All I want to say is regarding the so-called negotiations, you have to give and take.

“As far as the DAP is concerned, for all the parliamentary seats that they want, we cannot ask for even one seat from them,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman told The Borneo Post today.

Based on the 2021 state election’s results, Wong said many of DAP then-incumbents had lost their seats to the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

Only Violet Yong managed to defend Pending for the DAP, while DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen himself contested in Padungan and won, after having served as Kota Sentosa assemblyman for three terms.

The DAP fielded Michael Kong in Kota Sentosa, but he lost to Wilfred Yap from GPS-Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“They (DAP) are not willing to give up even one (incumbent’s) seat. All their incumbents have to re-contest, leaving us with no seats in the urban areas.

“So, this is not a negotiation, is it?” said Wong, who added that judging from the current political impasse, there would no longer be any seats negotiation between the PSB and DAP, and neither would PSB be working with DAP to defeat GPS in the next parliamentary polls.

“There will be no more negotiations since they (DAP) are so stubborn. They are not even willing to give up one single seat, so there is no point negotiating.

“We (PSB) will go all out fighting and (we will) see what happen.”

Wong also pointed out that the GPS would have all the advantages should PSB and DAP have to fight each other in the elections.

Asked about the progress of the negotiations with other opposition parties in Sarawak, Wong said they had proceeded smoothly with a consensus reached – for them not to contest against each other in the polls.

The other four opposition parties in Sarawak are Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

On another matter, Wong regarded the possibility of PSB working with GPS to defeat DAP, as hinted by Chong, as ‘nonsense’.

The PSB president said the party’s goal was to help the people to the extent of changing the government via the general election.

However, when asked specifically about which DAP incumbent’s seats that PSB was eyeing, Wong’s response was: “The main point is that you have to give us some seats, at least one or two, but he (Chong) ignored and totally disagreed with that, so there’s no point talking anymore. If that’s the case, we would no longer work with DAP.

“No more (negotiations), because they’re unwilling (to give up any incumbent’s seats). Like what I said, they (DAP) think they are all powerful and so, let’s just see what (will) happen.”

The DAP team tasked with attending the negotiations with PSB comprised Lanang MP Alice Lau, DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling and its treasurer Chiew Chin Sing.

In the December 2021 state election, DAP contested in 18 seats but only won two – down from seven seats that the party secured in the 2016 polls.

The seats lost are Kota Sentosa, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Tanjong Batu and Pujut.

Both DAP then-incumbents of Bukit Assek and Pelawan, namely Irene Chang and David Wong respectively, lost to SUPP.