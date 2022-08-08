Sabah records 245 new Covid-19 infections, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): Sabah recorded 245 new Covid-19 cases today, said Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the number of new cases recorded today were 20 cases lower than yesterday.

He said Kota Kinabalu continued to register the highest number of new cases at 101, followed by Tawau with 32 new cases, Sandakan with 28 new cases and Penampang with 16 new cases.

He attributed the lower number of cases recorded today to the lesser number of samples taken.

“It is not because the situation has improved…the positivity rate today is 12.19 per cent higher than the 11.69 per cent rate yesterday,” he said.

Masidi said out of the total cases, 240 were classified as Categories 1 and 2, three cases in Category 3 and two cases in category 4.