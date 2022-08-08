Sarawak records 602 cases in Epid Week 31

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases rose to 602 cases for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 31, compared to the 505 cases in the previous Epid Week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of the 602 cases in Week 31, a total of 594 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms,” it said in its weekly report on Monday.

SDMC said one Covid-19 death was recorded in Sarikei this Epid Week.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 310,243 positive cases.

The committee also informed that Kuching remains the district with the highest number of cases, with 220 cases, followed by Miri with 102, Sibu (88), Bintulu (40), Samarahan (32) and Sarikei (11).

Nine new cases were recorded each in Serian and Kapit, while there were eight new cases in Mukah, Dalat, Sri Aman, and Betong.

There were seven new cases in Kanowit, six each in Simunjan and Lubok Antu, and five each in Limbang, Subis, and Bau.

Daro and Tanjung Manis each recorded four, while Lawas and Saratok had three each.

Two cases were each recorded in Marudi, Beluru, and Tatau.

There was one case each in Matu, Asajaya, Meradong, Bukit Mabong and Telang Usan.

Districts that did not record any new case for Epid Week 31 were Song, Kabong, Pakan, Lundu, Selangau, Julau, Tebedu, Belaga, Pusa and Sebauh.