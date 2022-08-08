Sarawak women group wants ‘father’ replaced with ‘parent’ in Federal Constitution

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is calling on all political parties to support amending the Federal Constitution on paternalistic terms to ensure gender equality.

SWWS made this call after the Court of Appeal on Aug 5 decided in a majority decision that the overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers cannot automatically be Malaysian citizens.

Going alongside other women’s groups, SWWS called for the Federal Constitution to be promptly amended so that the word ‘father’ is replaced by ‘parent’ to ensure that the archaic, paternalistic wording is discarded and there is no room left for ambiguity.

“This change is urgently needed as children’s lives, identity, schooling and access to affordable health care is affected. The current system for mothers to apply under Article 15 (2) is notoriously slow. Recently in answer to a Parliamentary question, it was revealed that since 2018 to mid-2022, 3,407 applications under this category had been submitted but only 26 were given an answer. 19 were successful and 7 rejected.

“The reasons for rejection are rarely given, so asking women to be patient and to use the existing channels is condemning children to a wait which could be longer than their lives.

“This is totally unacceptable. For the sake of the children and their mothers this discriminatory action needs to be urgently halted. We call on all political parties to support amending the Constitution swiftly,” SWWS said.

In the Appeals Court hearing, judges Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said and Datuk Azizah Nawawi decided in favour of the government.

Datuk S Nantha Balan was the only judge on the panel who disagreed, pointing out that Malaysia’s citizenship laws discriminated against Malaysian women by not allowing them to pass on citizenship to their children born overseas.

In this case, the government had appealed against the High Court’s September 9, 2021 decision, which recognised that Malaysia’s citizenship laws discriminated against women and ruled that Malaysian mothers whose children are born overseas should also be entitled to Malaysian citizenship.

SWWS said it was astonished and appalled by the recent Court of Appeal’s decision which denies Malaysian women married to foreigners the same rights as Malaysian men to automatically pass on their citizenship to their children born overseas.

This overturning of last year’s High Court ruling which had agreed with the women has left those affected broken hearted and others bemused, it added.

“Back in 2001 Parliament passed an amendment to Article 8 (2) of the Federal Constitutional stating that there would be no discrimination in Malaysian laws on grounds of gender.

“Yet when the Federal Constitution itself is tested at the Court of Appeal, two out of the three judges, gave precedence to the use of the word ‘father’, rather than ‘parent’, in Section 1(b) and 1 (c) in the Second Schedule which, as part of Article 14, specifies how citizenship is conveyed in such circumstances,” it said.

SWWS said they share the view Nantha Balan, who stated that the decision was “illogical, pervasive and degrading to the rights and dignity of Malaysian mothers.”

SWWS said the Court of Appeal’s decision negates the previous assurances that Malaysia protects women against discrimination within its Constitution.

“Such blatant gender inequality is against the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) which Malaysia has signed and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), No 5 of which is to achieve gender equality. Malaysia’s non-compliance to these will be monitored with concern by the UN body,” it added.