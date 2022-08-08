Sarawakian girl runs barefoot in cross country championship, wins first place for Girls U12 category

KUCHING: A Sarawakian girl who participated barefoot at the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) 2022 National Cross Country Championship won first place for the Girls U12 category.

The competition was held in Setiu, Terengganu last Saturday (Aug 6) and was hosted by SMK Bukit Nenas.

Hailing from SK Ulu Entabai in Sarikei, 12-year-old Shakira Onie Henry recorded a gun time of 0:16:02 seconds and running pace of 4:00 in her category, beating runner-up Nur Fara Syuhada Mat Razali from Terengganu who recorded a gun time of 0:16:13 and running pace of 4:03.

Nur Ana Lisa Abdullah from Sabah was the second runner-up in the same category, registering a gun time of 0:16:19 and pace of 4:04 during the competition.

According to Shakira’s teacher and coach Afdal Shyarmeezan Sepawi, he had high hopes for Shakira to do well in the championship as she was the champion in many of the competitions she participated in.

“She has been training hard and I know that because I have been training her since she was nine. It has always been my passion to see kids from the rural areas like Shakira excel in sports too,” he said.

Commenting on why Shakira participated barefoot, Afdal said it was her own choice to do so despite having a pair of shoes ready to use for the competition.

“Shakira also made the decision to go barefoot after finding out the competition’s track goes through mostly slippery terrain.

“I did tell her not all parts of the tracks were slippery, and some parts were covered in grass, but she made her decision and I have to respect that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Schools Sports Council (MSS Sarawak) head coach Ismail Edi commented that Shakira showed seriousness during the centralised training with the MSS Sarawak Cross Country contingent at SMK Santubong recently, which was why she was able to emerge as a winner.

“We, the coaches involved with training the MSS Sarawak athletes, were confident in Shakira’s performance at the time. We are glad to have achieved one of our goals through her victory,” he said when contacted today/

MSS Sarawak team officials revealed the four-kilometre route for the category Shakira competed in has a dirt, hilly road surface which gave her an advantage as she opted to compete without shoes.

“This year, the track is very challenging for participants and is about 90 per cent hilly in the palm oil plantation area,” said MSS Sarawak development and technical chairman Christopher Tinkai.

For the tournament, MSS Sarawak sent 30 athletes for the categories of Boys U18 (8km), Girls U18 (6km), Boys U15 (6km), Girls U15 (6km), Boys U12 (4km) and Girls U12 (4km).

Apart from Shakira, MSS Sarawak athletes who contributed medals during the championship were Joanna Brenda (number six in Girls U15), Clezendra Chanda (number four in Girls U18), Stacey Rania (number 18 in Girls U18), Danish Haikal (number four in Boys U15) and Sylvester Bukul (number five in Boys U15).