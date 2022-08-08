Seven missing teens, children found safe in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): Seven teenagers and children who were reported missing in Kampung Kebayau, Kota Belud on Sunday night, were found safe early Monday.

In a statement, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operation centre said that the victims included four in a family namely Freddy Kerinsuk, 15; Arni, 13; and Alistar, 9, who are persons with disabilities (PwD); and their three-year-old sibling Royce.

The three others were Mecklorn Datine, 12; Elson Evan Lie Willie, 11; and five-year-old Elcy Jackter.

“The Kota Belud fire and rescue station received a report about the missing children at 10.49 pm. They were last spotted playing near a sundry shop in the village at 3 pm,” the statement said.

It said a search and rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the report and all of them were found safe in a fatigued state at 7.30 am on Monday in an orchard about four kilometres from the village.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 9.30 am.

Kampung Kebayu Village Development and Security Committee chairman Lery Joba Midih said the teenagers and children got lost when they went to see a road construction area near Kampung Kubang here.

“They were all safe but weak after they were found, probably they hadn’t eaten since Sunday afternoon,” he said.

Lery said according to the children, they decided not to try and return home once it got dark and spent the night in the forest.

“They stayed together, cuddling each other,” he added.

They were reported missing by family members after failing to return home by nightfall.

All of them were reportedly last seen together at 3pm on Sunday at a grocery store in the village.