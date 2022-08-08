SK Kelawit holds engagement session to foster closer ties with parents

BINTULU (Aug 8): Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelawit in Tatau has organised an engagement session in its effort to foster closer ties and understanding with the parents.

Tatau/Sebauh district education officer Fred Entau said the engagement session was very important as parents were briefed in detail about their role and responsibility to the school.

“Apart from that, parents also could take the results of the classroom-based assessment (PBD) for their respective children,” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony recently.

PBD is a continuous assessment in the learning process that involves the process of gathering information about pupil’s progress, development, abilities and their achievement. PBD is carried out through formative and summative assessments.

The implementation of the PBD concept is an ongoing assessment from Year 1 to Year 6 in primary schools.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster Janudin Ab Rahman thanked the 250 parents who attended the programme.

“I would like to call on all parents to continue giving support to the school. The school emphasises on student’s development in academic as well as attitude by referring to the call of the Ministry of Education to realise the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ concept.

“This concept inculcates 16 values ​​by upholding School Transformation 2025 (TS25) which has three elements namely effective leaders, quality teachers and the role of community,” he said.

Janudin said SK Kelawit is the fourth cohort of the TS25.

Among those present were the school Parent Teacher Association chairman George Foreman Hemang and school police liaison officer corporal Muhamad Ridzwan Sharif.