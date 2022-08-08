Speed limit signs at flyover pillars to prevent accidents

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin on Monday instructed tthe Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) to install speed limit signs at flyover pillars to prevent road accidents.

He said there are speed limits in every zone, which is 70 kilometres per hour (km/h) and driving beyond the speed limit will increase the risk of accidents.

“Nevertheless, I will instruct the PWD to install speed limit signs of 70 km/h at all flyovers.”

He said the speed limit signs will warn motorists against speeding as doing so may lead to untoward incidents, especially during heavy rain.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said that after inspecting the site of a recent fatal accident that killed a father and two of his children and seriously injured a four-year-old boy believed to be a relative, when their vehicle rammed into a Luyang flyover pillar near Lintas Plaza, Jalan Lintas here.

The minister also said he will receive a report on the accident soon.

He said the PWD director and State Works Ministry permanent secretary have informed him that the road was constructed in compliance with PWD and road safety requirements.

He added that the road had passed four levels of assessment and the fifth level would be carried out soon.

Bung said he was satisfied with the explanations given by the officers.

“The PWD is assessing the cause of the accident and we hope to have the results in the next one or two days.

“We will inform the public on the reason causing the incident.”

On Sunday, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment towards the unfinished Lintas U-turn flyover project.

He said the U-turn flyover had been operating since June but a lot of leftover work is undone – the road is uneven, streetlights are malfunctioning, street signs are unclear and the exit from Lintas is not completed until now.

He said many road users have complained about the inconvenience caused.