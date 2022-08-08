Tiong: MCCC instrumental in bridging Malaysia-China bilateral trade

SIBU (Aug 8): The bilateral trade volume between Malaysia and China has reached US$176.8 billion with a year-on-year increase of 34.5 per cent, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

According to the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia’s import and export volume with China is US$78.77 billion and US$98.06 billion, an increase of 39.9 per cent and 30.4 per cent respectively.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman said this during the installation ceremony of Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sarawak branch here Saturday night.

“Forty-eight years ago, Malaysia made history as the first Asean country to re-establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. This was warmly received under the auspice of our unyielding friendship between our two countries.

“With our shared histories, Malaysia and China have weathered many challenges together and nurtured strong ties and achievements. Even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries still embody the spirit of mutual cooperation to weather the unprecedented challenges from that worldwide outbreak.

“MCCC has been instrumental in helping to build more high-quality platforms for cooperation and exchanges between Malaysian and Chinese business enterprises, and providing a broader perspective for development proposals,” he said, adding that it has served as a bridge for commerce industry between the two countries.

It is imperative that more be done to attract investments and facilitate business exchanges between Malaysia and China as this would reap dividends for every corner of Sarawak and all Sarawakians, he added.

On the new board of directors and the inaugural setting up of the women’s committee, Tiong expressed optimism that the new council members will bring Sarawak branch’s bilateral economic links to greater heights.

In recognition of MCCC Sarawak branch’s contributions over the years, Tiong announced an allocation of RM60,000 to the chamber to fund its activities for the business communities.

Also present at the event were Consul General of The People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping, and Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce president Loo Kok Seong.