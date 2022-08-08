Why ‘unholy silence’ on LCS scandal but quick response on civil servants’ row, DAP asks Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s “unholy silence” over the multibillion scandal involving six littoral combat ships (LCS) was irresponsible given the government’s swift response to a row between civil service officers, said DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

Lim noted that Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet moved with “surprising speed” to have Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali form an internal committee chaired by Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun to investigate the incident involving Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and an Immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“In contrast, Ismail Sabri has so far failed to make any comment nor take any action since the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and MP for Ipoh Timor Wong Kah Woh published their findings last week seeking punishment against those responsible for approving the RM9 billion to purchase the six LCS built by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS),” he said in a statement.

He questioned why such a high-level committee was formed over the alleged verbal abuse incident in KLIA but not for the LCS scandal, saying that the latter should at least warrant similar attention and importance considering RM6 billion was paid without a single ship delivered.

The PAC report revealed abuse of power, cheating and misappropriation of funds, Lim said before adding that Malaysians want those responsible to be punished.

“Ismail Sabri’s unholy silence and inertia over the RM9 billion LCS scandal is a sad reflection of his lack of a discerning heart to distinguish between what is right and wrong as well as what should be prioritised to govern the country well,” he said.

Last week, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein revealed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation was investigating the matter.

The LCS project is the largest procurement in the history of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef). – Malay Mail