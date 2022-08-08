Youth murder case: Teen boy released from remand, three still in detention

KUCHING (Aug 8): A 15-year-old teenager has been released from remand, where he was detained earlier to facilitate investigation into the murder of a youth on July 29.

However, the remand order on three other individuals, including the teenager’s girlfriend, would remain in force until Aug 10.

The teenager, who is the sixth suspect in this case, was released by the Magistrates’ Court today on grounds that he was only a coffee shop worker who happened to be at the scene of the incident. His statement had been taken.

It is stated that the teenager did not know the victim, but his girlfriend knew the victim and was also at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi yesterday ordered for the three individuals (the seventh, eighth and ninth suspects) to continue being remanded as investigation was beign carried out.

Earlier, there were the third and fourth suspects who were on remand, but were later released with police bail. Both of them are required to report themselves to the police – one to go to Kota Samarahan station and the other, to Batu Kawa station – once a week.

On July 29, the 18-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries after an alleged attack by a group of people at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code as murder.

At the court yesterday, the sixth suspect was represented by counsel Voon Lee Shan and seventh suspect by counsel Francis Teron; the other suspects were not represented.