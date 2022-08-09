285 Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 9): Sabah recorded 285 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the infections had a 11.35 per cent positivity rate from 3,189 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

“The increase of new cases today is due to more test samples.

“The total number of test samples today is 3,189 compared to only 2,198 yesterday. The positivity rate is still high at 11.35 per cent, although slightly lower than yesterday’s 12.19 per cent,” he said in a statement.

Eight districts recorded double-digit infections, including the city centre.

Among the districts with increased number of infection are Lahad Datu with 22 cases (+19), Tuaran 19 (+11), Keningau 12 (+9), Sipitang 7 (+7) and Ranau 8 cases (+6).

Five districts recorded zero cases.

Meanwhile, 281 of the 285 cases are under Categories 1 and 2, one case in Category 3 and three in Category 4.