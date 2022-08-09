Abdul Karim irked by headline in national daily

KUCHING (Aug 9): Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has expressed his displeasure over the headline of a report in a national daily concerning national diving queen Pandelela Rinong.

According to him, the headline described Pandelela as coming home empty-handed from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Sarawak-born diver had failed to win a medal in Birmingham where the games just ended.

“I was disappointed when I saw the headline of an online national newspaper report today which said that Pandelela went home from Birmingham empty-handed.

“I am not a fanatic or overly supportive of our Sarawak athletes, but that does not sound pleasant to me.

“Whether one is an athlete from Sarawak or other parts of Malaysia, we do not treat our national heroes like that, just because they did not win medals,” Karim told a press conference held in conjunction with the opening of the 9th Asia-Pacific Association of Sports Psychology International Congress at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The minister felt that the headline seemed to cast doubt that Pandelela was not as good as before.

“We should not treat athletes like sugarcane, useful when it’s still sweet and thrown away when it has been used to dregs. That is not the way we treat national athletes who have contributed a lot in the world of national sports before,” he said to explain his reaction.

“We need to understand that in the world of sports, an athlete’s performance is uncertain. Sometimes it goes up and sometimes it goes down,” he added.