Be wary of online account hacking attempts, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded users of mobile instant messaging applications to be wary of irresponsible parties attempting to hack their online accounts.

He said all users must stay alert and not fall for any form of message they received as hackers can have various ways to manipulate the users.

“Yesterday, someone hacked my Telegram and Signal accounts and I have lodged a report to the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to be more proactive in this matter.

“We have to report directly to the MCMC so that immediate action can be taken. Don’t leave it unaddressed for too long because they (hackers) can use the hacked accounts to scam others or other purposes,” he told reporters at the Parliament building here.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said that the Prime Minister’s personal Telegram and Signal accounts had been hacked and believed to have been used for fraudulent criminal activities.

It also advised those who received messages from the accounts concerned to ignore them and report to the authorities. – Bernama