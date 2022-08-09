Bida set to transform Betong into a highly progressive division by 2030

KUCHING (Aug 9): The newly-formed Betong Integrated Development Agency (Bida) is set to focus on five key areas meant to expedite the transformation of the division, says its chairman Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, the specific aim is to transform Betong into becoming a more vibrant, progressive, economically-productive and prosperous division by 2030.

The five key areas are infrastructure development (roads, water, power supply and digital infrastructure); tourism and economic development (eradicating poverty pockets and increasing the people’s income); land development projects; adequate housing in Betong; and the education sector, namely the development and repairs of dilapidated schools.

“We must have implementable projects to impact Betong’s development positively.

“All projects will be implemented by the relevant departments,” said Uggah in his speech for the launch of Bida Development Strategy 2030 Lab at a hotel here yesterday.

A total of 180 civil servants and community leaders are attending the three-day lab.

In his speech, Uggah also thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for forming the agency and for allocating it with a budget of RM1.5 billion.

His text-of-speech was read out by Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas at the event yesterday, where Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Karim, assemblymen Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu (Layar), Mohammad Razi Sitam (Saribas), Razaili Gapur (Beting Maro), Friday Belik (Krian), Mohamad Duri (Kalaka), Mohd Chee Kadir (Kabong) and Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor (Lingga).

Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and a political secretary to the premier Dr Richard Rapu also attended the ceremony.

Also in his speech, Uggah described the lab as the way forward for Bida.

“This lab is meant to get feedback from all of you regarding the projects that we will propose to the government,” he said.