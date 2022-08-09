Car parked near traffic light at Jalan Miri-Bintulu catches fire

MIRI (Aug 9): A car which was parked near a traffic light at Jalan Miri-Bintulu here caught fire last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of seven personnel from the Miri Central fire station was sent to the scene after being notified of the incident at 9.31pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a parked car which was about 50 per cent burnt,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters then proceeded to put out the fire and managed to completely extinguish the fire a few moments later.

“No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident,” he added.

The operation was concluded at 9.44pm.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.