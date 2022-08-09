Dr Hazland: NGO proposes Kuching to host Asian Aerosol Conference next year

KUCHING (Aug 9): The Clean Air Forum Society of Malaysia (MyCAS) has proposed Kuching to host next year’s Asian Aerosol Conference, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

In a statement, he said a MyCas delegation led by its president Dr Noor Zaitun Yahaya paid a courtesy call on him last Friday to forge a strategic partnership with the state’s Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (MEESty) to organise the conference.

Also present at their meeting held at Menara Pelita were representatives from the Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

“MyCas told us of their plans to invite Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (MEESty) be the main speaker for the upcoming conference to share about Sarawak’s planning for green energy,” said Dr Hazland.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Zaitun in the statement said MyCAS is a national non-governmental body designated to address air quality issues at the global and international level.

“MyCAS makes a valuable contribution in promoting better air quality through our extensive experience and consultation as well as expertise and capacity.

“We also provide information and knowledge sharing, research and publication, promotion of dialogue and support for better air quality and a healthier country to live in,” she said.

She added MyCAS has been mandated to lead a national mission for better air quality.