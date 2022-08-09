Dr Lulie leads team of Tropi researchers at WCSS 2022 in Glasgow

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) recently participated in the 22nd World Congress of Soil Science (WCSS) 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland which was held from July 31 to Aug 5.

Led by its director Dr Lulie Melling, the team consisted of Tropi researchers from various backgrounds of expertise in Chemistry, Data Management, Environmental Science, and Microbiology.

They are Dr Ken Wong, Nur Azima Busman, Frazer Midot, Nicodemus Ujih, Yazid Imran and Amelia Jackob.

“The WCSS is the world’s leading and prestigious soil science conference, held every four years, attracting more than 3,000 soil experts, including researchers, academics and post graduate students from all over the world,” Lulie told The Borneo Post.

She said this year,Tropi proudly represented Malaysia in the congress with an oral presentation by Nur Azima, who is currently undergoing her PhD studies at Nagoya University in Japan.

“Her presentation, entitled ‘Long-term monitoring of carbon dioxide and methane fluxes from different types of tropical peat swamp forest’, highlighted the need to consider forest type in estimating carbon dynamics in tropical peatland.

“The international research community recognised the work of Tropi in tropical peatland as there were unending questions posted online for Nur Azima to answer,” she said.

She noted that the Tropi team also presented their research in the form of poster presentations.

“Fraser’s presentation was on deep sequencing of metagenomes from tropical peat to understand and catalogue microbial land use or, in short, ‘who are they and what they do’; while Nicodemus and Amelia’s poster presentation was on understanding the effect of liming on the peat soil pH and micronutrient content in peat soil and plants (oil palm).

“Another presentation was on understanding the dynamics of fluctuation of peat swamp forest across different forest types, especially in relation to its water table, which was presented by Yazid,” she said.

Lulie herself, alongside Wong, presented a poster presentation on Mechanical Soil Compaction: An Important Agro-environmental Management Practice on Tropical Peatland which investigated the effect of compaction on soil bulk density and soil moisture.

She said the purpose of Tropi’s presentation at the congress was to allow researchers in other disciplines, policy-makers, and the public to become aware of the innovative research generated in their respective subfields, in addition to advocating for science and contributing and learning about the most recent advances in their fields of research.

“It is also to gain recognition for Tropi’s research work and broaden research networking.

“The congress is the best place to discuss the current research on the continuity to influence our natural environment, with many of them affecting soils – erosion, loss of soil carbon and biodiversity, soil compaction and sealing, and food security implications,” she explained.

She also said that Tropi has done extensive research, especially regarding the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) fluxes and responsible management and conservation of tropical peat and peatland.

During the congress, Lulie was invited as a panel member for a plenary discussion on ‘Rock dust – a reverse weathering mechanism for tropical soils: physical and economic aspects’ by Prof Suzi Huff Theodoro, a geologist and professor of soil geology at University of Brasilia in Brazil.

She also attended the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) Research Forum meeting as a forum member during the congress to propose establishing a peat soil working group.

“Tropi researchers have demonstrated their collective expertise in tropical peatland research by sharing their works through this globally recognised congress,” said Lulie.

She said Tropi has been attending the WCSS since 2014 when it was held in Jeju, Korea and then in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2018.

“Tropi had consistently been having presentations in this forum, but Glasgow had the highest number of presentations with a few invitations for both plenary and research forum meetings,” she added.

Organised by IUSS, the six-day WCSS 2022 was themed ’Soil Science, Crossing Boundaries, Changing Society’ which focused on the link between soil and society, with sessions covering soil systems, soil processes, soil management and how soils are used around the world.