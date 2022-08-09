Fire breaks out in kitchen of Lambir village house

MIRI (Aug 9): A fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Kampung Lusut Jaya 3, Lambir here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they were notified of the incident at 5.57pm.

Eight firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a gas cylinder and was extinguished by the house owner,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said firefighters inspected the kitchen area to ensure the fire would not reignite.

“The team’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) also gave treatment to the house owner who suffered burns on his right hand,” he added.

The operation ended at 6.48pm.