Grant access so govt can build telco towers, land owners urged

KAPIT (Aug 9): The state government is requesting the full cooperation and understanding from land owners to grant access to their land to expedite the construction of telecommunication towers statewide.

Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the government is facing a very serious way leave issue, which could impede the development of the state’s digital economy agenda.

“If we are not granted way leave, how are we going to implement the construction of telecommunication towers?

“This same issue also applies to other utilities such as electricity, water, fibre optics and others.

“This way leave issue poses a big challenge to the government. If you ask for internet connectivity to be accelerated, at the same time we also request there is no hindrance to the implementation of telecommunication towers construction,” he told a press conference after launching the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (Smart) project at Rumah Empawie, Nanga Sekukut here today.

Julaihi was representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and officiated the event.

He said land used for the project would be compensated fairly by the state government based on the current rate of such land.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari in his speech text read by Julaihi said Smart will be the catalyst to realise the digitalisation efforts in rural areas statewide.

According to him, the digital economy is a new sector for Sarawakians which was created to achieve developed state status by 2030.

“With Smart, access to high quality education at all times will not only increase the level of literacy but also open up new perspectives and opportunities for students and teachers in rural areas.

“Through Smart, Sarawakians in rural areas can create wealth, improve digital skills and gain access to knowledge,” he said, adding the future of Sarawak will thrive as a digitally-literate community.

Among those present at the event were Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chairman Datuk Amar Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit Unyat and SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.