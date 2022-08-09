House owner in Lambir suffers burns after fire breaks out in kitchen

MIRI (Aug 9): A fire broke out in the kitchen of a house at Kampung Lusut Jaya 3, Lambir here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they were notified of the incident at 5.57pm and eight firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a gas cylinder and it has been extinguished by the house owner,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters only inspected the kitchen to ensure that there were no remnants of the fire were left at the scene.

“The team’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) also gave treatment to the house owner who suffered burns on his right hand,” he added.

The fire was brought under control by 6.15pm and the operation ended at 6.48pm.