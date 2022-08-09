Kuching man jailed eight months for possessing, abusing drugs

KUCHING (Aug 9): A 34-year-old man was sentenced to a total of eight months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing and abusing drugs.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentences against Zamzy Rajeni from Kuching, who was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Zamzy was also charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act which provided for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years in jail and to be placed under police supervision for a period of not less than two and not more than three years, upon conviction.

Magistrate Zaiton sentenced Zamzy to three months in jail for the first charge while for the second charge, he was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment along with two years of supervision.

She ordered both sentences to run both concurrently from the date of his arrest on May 24, this year.

Zamzy was found to be in possession of 0.21 grammes of methamphetamine at a five-foot-way in Jalan Cahaya Mata at Bandar Baru Semariang here around 12.30pm on May 24, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the police team arrested Zamzy at the five-foot-way after he was suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

During the inspection, the police found a blue transparent plastic packet containing crystal lumps, suspected to be methamphetamine, inside a black bag that he was holding.

Zamzy was also found to be abusing drugs when his urine test came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine around 2.30pm at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) on May 24, 2022.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Zamzy was unrepresented.