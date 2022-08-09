Lubok Antu grocery store caught hoarding 1kg packets of cooking oil

KUCHING (Aug 9): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) caught a Lubok Antu grocery store hoarding 85 packets of 1kg cooking oil during an ‘Ops Samar’ raid on Monday.

Sri Aman enforcement officer chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said prior to the raid, his officers had gone undercover as consumers wishing to purchase cooking oil from the shop.

They were then informed by shop assistants that there were no packets of 1kg cooking oil in stock.

“Our enforcement team then proceeded to do inspections and found five boxes of 1kg cooking oil packets kept in the store. The total amount of cooking oil found in the store was 85kg,” he said in a statement.

Al Redzamani said the store is being investigated under the Section 15 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for hiding scheduled controlled items.

He said those convicted of an offence could be fined up to RM1 million for the first offence and up to RM3 million for subsequent offences.

“Traders are warned not to take advantage by manipulating the supply stock and the price of subsidised 1kg packets of cooking oil, especially in areas close to the national border, especially Lubok Antu, in Sri Aman division here.

“Stern action will be taken if there are traders who are found to try to challenge the enforcement authorities by violating the licence conditions for licensees or non-licensees,” he said.

He warned stern action would also be taken should any individual or company be found to have committed fraud or hidden controlled goods.

Those with any information on such offences can contact the ministry via 016-8488000 or 019-2794317 (WhatsApp), e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre on 1-800-886-800 or email e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.