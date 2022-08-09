Malaysian banks offer Apple Pay services

KUCHING (Aug 9): Several Malaysian banks now offer Apple Pay services for its credit, debit or prepaid cards, allowing customers to simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is accepted at any merchant that support contactless payments, from grocery stores and pharmacies to restaurants and retail outlets.

Malaysia’s largest bank, Maybank announced that its Maybank and Maybank Islamic Mastercard and Visa Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards can now be used with Apple Pay service in Malaysia and Singapore effective immediately while the Maybank American Express Cards will soon be included.

Maybank card members will benefit from access to this safe, contactless and easy way to pay, as part of the Bank’s continued efforts to expand its retail digital offerings in tandem with customers’ evolving lifestyle trends.

Maybank Group Chief Executive Officer, Community Financial Services, Datuk John Chong Eng Chuan said this showcases the Bank’s continued commitment to provide seamless digital payment methods for its customers.

“With our growing presence in this business segment, supported by the combined card user base of 15 million across both markets, Maybank is well placed to leverage the ease, safety and privacy of Apple Pay that would benefit our customers in both countries,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, AmBank customers are able to add any AmBank/AmBank Islamic Visa or Mastercard Credit Card with the Apple Wallet to make fast and seamless cashless transactions with their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, group chief executive officer of AmBank Group said, the adoption of digital payments has accelerated over the past few years, benefiting both merchants and consumers.

“Most Malaysians are likely to have their mobile phones ready at hand, and in view of that, we are enhancing our mobile banking services by providing more convenient ways to make payments.

“We are thrilled to expand the possibilities with Apple Pay to bring easy, secure and private payments to our customers.?

“As part of this launch, we are pleased to offer existing customers up to 50 per cent cashback for the first transaction made via Apple Pay. For new customers applying for a AmBank Credit card, customers enjoy RM158 cashbacks when they add their new card to Apple Pay and make eight transactions,” added Aaron Loo, managing director of retail banking at AmBank.

Standard Chartered Malaysia is another bank to offer its customers Apple Pay.

Its managing director and head of consumer, private and business banking Sammeer Sharma said: “We are proud to be one of the first banks in Malaysia to support Apple Pay to provide easy, secure and private payments to our customers.”

“With contactless and digital payments in Malaysia going mainstream, we aim to provide an effortless and seamless digital payment experience to complement and enrich our customers’ digital lives.

“Apple Pay gives us an opportunity to be at the forefront of the rapidly growing digital finance ecosystem and supports our ambition to strengthen our local footprint via a digital-first approach.”