Man fined RM1,000 for joining illegal cockfight in Siburan

KUCHING (Aug 9): A man was fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to taking part in an illegal cockfighting session last year.

Chai Kok Ho, 46, made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge, framed under Section 73(1)(g) of the Veterinary Health Ordinance 1999, was read to him by a court interpreter.

The charge, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both, on conviction.

The offence was committed in a hut at a vegetable farm at Jalan Kampung Batu Gong, Siburan at around 10am on Feb 14, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, the police raided the premises on suspicion of it being used to stage illegal cockfighting activities.

The raiding party arrested Chai at the scene and confiscated cash amounting to RM39,740, five live and two dead cockerels, two cockspurs, a foldable table, and a weighing scale.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.