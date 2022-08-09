Miri council on top of Jalan Pantai flooding issue

MIRI (Aug 9): The Miri City Council (MCC) and Miri Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) have come up with immediate remedial measures to solve the flooding issue at Jalan Pantai in Lutong.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said this after conducting a site visit to the affected road today, as the stretch is frequently hit by floods whenever high tide coincides with heavy downpours.

“MCC has received complaints from road users regarding the frequent occurrence of flooding along Jalan Pantai, which is near SMK Lutong.

“We will carry out dredging works at the roadside drain immediately after the completion of the related survey and collaboration sessions with utility agencies as well as looking for the possibilities of a new alternative outlet to release water from the roadside drain,” he said in a statement.

He said additionally, MCC has already obtained allocation to carry out a project to raise the road level along Jalan Pantai which is slated to begin in September this year.

“We hope this effort can effectively prevent water from the roadside drain from overflowing onto the road in the event of high tide coupled with heavy rain,” Yii said.

Accompanying him on the site visit were MCC’s acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek, officials from the Miri DID, councillors and officers from MCC’s engineering department.