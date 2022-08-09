PMO: Report lodged with police, MCMC after PM Ismail Sabri’s Telegram, Signal accounts hacked

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on his personal Telegram and Signal accounts being hacked by irresponsible parties.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) , in a statement today, stated that it believed the accounts were used for fraudulent criminal activities and advised those who received messages from the accounts concerned to ignore them and report to the authorities.

“Any individual who receives a message from the accounts should ignore it as it is a fake message from an individual impersonating as the Prime Minister.

“Anyone who has fallen victim of financial and other fraud, should lodge a report report immediately to PDRM and MCMC,” according to the statement. – Bernama