Sabah keglers dominate National Junior Circuit leg in KK

KUCHING (Aug 9): Hosts Sabah dominated the Sportexcel-NSC-Milo-MTBC National Junior Circuit Sabah Leg at MyBowl, 1Borneo in Kota Kinabalu over the weekend.

They captured four out the six categories, while Sarawak managed to prevent a clean sweep by the Sabahans when they bagged the Boys Graded and Girls Graded titles.

The Sarawak team of 36 bowlers headed by Amateur Tenpin Bowling of Sarawak (ABAS) deputy president Shaifulbahari Shukri and coaches Jerusha Chan and Mohd Uzair Irsyad brought home two gold, six silver, and three bronze.

Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat won the gold in the Boys Graded, while Andrea Tan Tze Shuen won the Girls Graded.

The category also saw Sarawak’s Claudia Kumang Jakson winning the silver and Kimberly Elainnie Gun getting the bronze for a clean sweep.

Sarawak’s other silver medals were contributed by Muhammad Isyraq Iqbal Ramadhan (Boys Graded), Muhammad Hanif Irfan Sulhie (Boys Open), Nur Amylda Natasha Jemat Zaidil (Girls Open), Joses Ivan Tony (U12 Boys), and Anathacia Gadding John Lon (U12 Girls).

The state’s other bronze medals were delivered by Abang Aqasha Abang Esmiera (Boys Open) and Alvin Voon Dong Cheng (U12 Boys).

Sabah’s gold medals were won by Bryan Liew Tze Chun (Boys Open), Nur Jeehan Iezzaty Suffian (Girls Open), Muhammad Zaki Abdul Rahman (Boys U12), and Natalie Chong Yi Wen (Girls U12).

A total of 111 bowlers from Sabah (68) and Sarawak (43) took part in the competition.

“I am happy and satisfied with the team’s performance in Kota Kinabalu and I am confident that they will do better in the Sarawak Leg at Megalanes Sarawak this weekend,” said Shaifulbahari.

“Ranking points from Sabah Leg and Sarawak Leg will determine our Borneo Challenge in the Grand Finale come Dec 22 at Sunway Megalanes.”

He also thanked the officials of the Sabah Tenpin Bowling Association for according the team a warm welcome at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.