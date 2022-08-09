Sarawak not stagnant in education; we are moving forward, says Sagah

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak is not stagnant in education; instead, it is moving forward.

This was said by Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development of Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, in response to a statement by Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin about the Malaysia education system being stagnant due to the unwillingness to make changes, leaving other countries to surpass Malaysia in this area.

Sagah regarded Radzi’s remarks as ‘just his opinion’.

“To me, I don’t think we in Sarawak are stagnant. We are actually moving forward.

“Arranging this sort of programme (the dual-language programme for teachers) is not something that will not bear fruit.

“This kind of programme is also done together with people with expertise; they are the ones who know the needs of the future,” he said in a press conference held after launching the ‘Dual-Language Programme Sarawak 2022’ for Primary 3 teachers at a hotel here today.

Sagah reiterated that as far as Sarawak was concerned, its education was ‘actually not stagnant’, adding: “I don’t know if the national curriculum in schools is stagnant, but the teachers and the officers in the Sarawak Education Department will certainly not agree about we in Sarawak being stagnant. We are not stagnant; we are moving forward.”

The Malay Mail, on Monday, reported that Radzi had highlighted that during the push for the abolishment of the national Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Form 3 Assessment (PT3), some teachers and other stakeholders had opposed the move saying that the schools were ill-prepared for in-class and school-based assessments.

He said that these in-class and school-based assessments had been conducted since 2011.

“It’s not new. This thing has been in the system for over 10 years, but many said that we’re not ready.

“If after 10 years we’re not ready, how many decades will it take for us to be ready?” he said in his speech at the Education Transformation Forum in Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral hotel here.

“When people say Malaysia is falling behind many other countries in terms of education, I say that we are not falling behind, we just basically got stagnant, we’ve just been static, we don’t move.

“While other countries keep going through, keep changing, keep making improvements to the system, that’s why they went past us,” Radzi was quoted as having said.